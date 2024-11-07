News & Insights

Iveco Group Shows Strong Q3 Performance Amid Global Market Shifts

November 07, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Iveco Group NV (IT:IVG) has released an update.

Iveco Group reported strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, driven by better pricing and cost management. Despite a decrease in European commercial vehicle deliveries, the company saw significant growth in the Latin American market and plans to maintain this momentum with new product launches and a focus on efficiency. The bus segment showed increased revenues and deliveries, especially in South America, contributing to an overall positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

