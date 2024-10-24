Iveco Group to Reveal Q3 2024 Results

Iveco Group NV (IT:IVG) has released an update.

Iveco Group N.V. is set to announce its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 7, with a live webcast available for investors and stakeholders. The company, known for its diverse range of brands in commercial vehicles and advanced propulsion technologies, employs over 36,000 people globally.

