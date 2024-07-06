I’ve Lived in Many Cities: These 5 Offer the Best Quality of Life Without Financial Sacrifices

With inflation and life getting generally more expensive, where you choose to live can make a big difference in your cost of living. But beyond the cost of living, you must also consider your quality of life. What’s going to make you happy without breaking your budget?

Quality of life can be measured by looking at factors like crime, job prospects, commute time, quality of schools and things to do. When comparing quality of life with cost of living, factors like housing costs and household incomes can be looked at. While these quantitative factors are important, it can also be helpful hearing about personal experiences from people who have lived in many different places.

Here are five such cities that offer a good quality of life without sacrificing your finances.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh is considered to be part of a “research triangle” with neighboring cities Durham and Chapel Hill. It gets this name based on its proximity to Duke University, the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State, all large research universities. Raleigh is also home to many technology and biotech companies. It has many young, educated and diverse residents.

The cost of living in Raleigh is 5.8% higher than the U.S. average. The typical home costs $427,000 in Raleigh, which is 26.3% more expensive than the national average. Renting a two-bedroom unit in Raleigh costs $1,450 monthly — 1.4% more than the national average.

The median household income is $72,996, and the average commute time is about 23 minutes.

“The city boasts numerous green spaces, a mild climate, and a variety of cultural and recreational activities,” said Max Williams, founder and CEO of HeroBot. “I always thought the strong sense of community and excellent public services contributed significantly to the quality of life. While the housing prices are higher than the national average, higher salaries made them still feel affordable.”

San Antonio

San Antonio, famously known as the home of the Alamo, has a vibrant art scene, historical attractions, outdoor activities and more. It offers big-city amenities with a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.

The cost of living in San Antonio is 8.7% lower than the U.S. average. A typical home in San Antonio costs $254,600, which is 24.7% cheaper than the national average. Renting a two-bedroom unit in San Antonio costs $1,300 monthly — 9.1% cheaper than the national average.

The median household income is $55,084, and the average commute time is 24 minutes.

“San Antonio offers a vibrant cultural scene, excellent food and a lower cost of living compared to many other major cities,” Williams said. “Housing is relatively affordable, with both rental and home prices below the national average. The city also boasts a growing job market, especially in healthcare, military and tourism sectors. I always enjoyed the city’s rich history, numerous festivals and a warm climate.”

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville is home to the University of Tennessee, but the city is more than a college town. Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, it offers its residents history, culture and entertainment.

The cost of living in Knoxville is 8.2% lower than the U.S. average. The median home price in Knoxville is $314,700. That’s 6.9% cheaper than the national average home cost. Renting a two-bedroom unit in Knoxville costs $1,190 monthly, which is 16.8% less than the national average rent for a two-bedroom apartment.

The median household income is $44,308, and the average commute time is just under 20 minutes.

“Knoxville is another city where the cost of living is significantly below the national average,” Williams said. “Housing is particularly affordable, and the city provides a friendly and welcoming community. Knoxville offers a mix of urban and outdoor activities, with the Great Smoky Mountains nearby for nature enthusiasts. The local economy is diverse, with strong education, manufacturing and retail sectors. Additionally, the University of Tennessee adds a youthful and dynamic vibe to the city.”

Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha is located on the Missouri River and offers a thriving art and music scene, outdoor attractions, museums, festivals, and a world-class zoo, and it’s home to baseball’s College World Series.

The cost of living in Omaha is 9.2% lower than the U.S. average. The median price for a home in Omaha is $252,100, which is 25.4% cheaper than the national average. Renting a two-bedroom unit in Omaha will run you about $1,140 monthly, which is 20.3% less expensive than the national average. Coupled with a median household income of $65,359, housing is pretty affordable in Omaha. Plus, the average commute time is just shy of 19 minutes.

“Omaha combines a strong job market with a low cost of living, making it an ideal place for both young professionals and families,” Williams said. “The cost of housing is well below the national average, and the city offers a range of cultural and recreational activities. Omaha is home to several Fortune 500 companies, providing ample employment opportunities. The city’s central location also makes it a convenient hub for travel and commerce.”

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, home to the Kentucky Derby Festival, is a city that divides the northern and southern United States and is steeped in tradition. For bourbon lovers, it’s also home to some of the country’s oldest bourbon manufacturers.

The cost of living in Louisville is 10.2% lower than the national average. The median home price in Louisville is $229,700 — 32.1% less expensive than the national average. Rent for a two-bedroom apartment costs $1,160 monthly, which is 18.9% less expensive than the $1,430 national average rent. This makes housing significantly cheaper in Louisville than the country’s average.

The median household income is $58,357, and the average commute time is about 22 minutes.

“Louisville is known for its affordability and southern charm,” Williams said. “The cost of living, particularly housing costs, is below the national average, making it a great option for those looking to stretch their dollar further. The city has a rich cultural heritage, famous for its bourbon, horse racing and vibrant music scene. Louisville also has a growing healthcare and logistics industry, providing diverse job opportunities for residents.”

The Bottom Line

It’s a hard balance to find somewhere that isn’t too expensive but also offers the quality of life you want. After all, what is the point of saving money if you hate where you live? Thankfully, some places in America offer a good quality of life and a low cost of living.

All cost of living, housing cost, rent cost, household income and commute time figures were sourced from BestPlaces.

