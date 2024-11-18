IVE Group Reports Strong FY24 Performance Amid Challenges

IVE Group Ltd. (AU:IGL) has released an update.

IVE Group Ltd. reported a robust financial performance in FY24, despite economic slowdowns impacting revenue, with an 8.4% increase in net profit after tax to $43.0 million and improved margins. The company’s return on equity rose to 22.2%, showcasing strength in managing economic challenges. Under the new leadership of Chairman Tony Jackson and CEO Matt Aitken, IVE continues to solidify its position as Australia’s largest diversified marketing company.

