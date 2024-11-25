IVE Group Director Adjusts Shareholding with Major Sale

IVE Group Ltd. (AU:IGL) has released an update.

IVE Group Ltd. announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Matthew Aitken, who sold 118,067 fully paid ordinary shares on the market. Following the sale, Aitken retains 50,500 ordinary shares, highlighting a notable adjustment in his financial involvement with the company. This move may interest investors tracking insider stock activities as an indicator of company prospects.

