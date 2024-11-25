News & Insights

Stocks

IVE Group Director Adjusts Shareholding with Major Sale

November 25, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IVE Group Ltd. (AU:IGL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IVE Group Ltd. announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Matthew Aitken, who sold 118,067 fully paid ordinary shares on the market. Following the sale, Aitken retains 50,500 ordinary shares, highlighting a notable adjustment in his financial involvement with the company. This move may interest investors tracking insider stock activities as an indicator of company prospects.

For further insights into AU:IGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.