Ivanhoe Mines Hits Record Copper Production

November 04, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) has released an update.

Ivanhoe Mines has announced a record copper production of 41,800 tonnes in October at its Kamoa-Kakula complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking a significant achievement in their operations. The company’s successful ramp-up of the Phase 3 concentrator has contributed to this milestone, positioning Ivanhoe Mines among the top copper producers globally. The firm is also progressing with plans for a Phase 4 expansion and exploration work in its Western Foreland licenses.

