Ivanhoe Mines Hits Record Copper Production

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) has released an update.

Ivanhoe Mines has announced a record copper production of 41,800 tonnes in October at its Kamoa-Kakula complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking a significant achievement in their operations. The company’s successful ramp-up of the Phase 3 concentrator has contributed to this milestone, positioning Ivanhoe Mines among the top copper producers globally. The firm is also progressing with plans for a Phase 4 expansion and exploration work in its Western Foreland licenses.

For further insights into TSE:IVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.