News & Insights

Stocks

Ituran Announces $8 Million Dividend Amid Strong Financials

November 21, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has declared an $8 million cash dividend, equating to $0.39 per share, to be distributed to shareholders by January 8, 2025. The decision, supported by a strong financial position with retained earnings of $212.1 million post-distribution, won’t affect the company’s business operations or future plans. With a growing subscriber base and robust presence in the mobility technology sector, Ituran remains a key player in the market.

For further insights into ITRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.