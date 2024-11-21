Ituran Announces $8 Million Dividend Amid Strong Financials

Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) has released an update.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has declared an $8 million cash dividend, equating to $0.39 per share, to be distributed to shareholders by January 8, 2025. The decision, supported by a strong financial position with retained earnings of $212.1 million post-distribution, won’t affect the company’s business operations or future plans. With a growing subscriber base and robust presence in the mobility technology sector, Ituran remains a key player in the market.
