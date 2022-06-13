ITUB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Symbol: ITUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.62, changing hands as low as $4.52 per share. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITUB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.60 per share, with $5.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.61.

