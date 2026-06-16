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ITT To Acquire Aerospace Contacts For $31 Mln

June 16, 2026 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ITT Inc. (ITT), a manufacturer of specialty components for the aerospace, transportation, energy and industrial markets, said on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire privately held Aerospace Contacts LLC for $31 million.

Aerospace Contacts produces precision contacts used in connectors for the aerospace and defense sector and is a long-standing supplier to ITT Cannon within its Connect & Control Technologies (CCT) division.

ITT said the acquisition will strengthen supply chain resilience for both companies and support its growth in the aerospace and defense market.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

ITT shares closed at $195.18 on Monday, up 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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