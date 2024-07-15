It's Now Much Cheaper and Easier to Trade Options in Broadcom Stock (AVGO)

Shorting puts and calls in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) stock is much cheaper now that the 10-for-1 stock split has occurred, making the AVGO stock price 1/10th its prior price. As a result, it's easier to short OTM puts and calls.

AVGO stock is trading today for $171.81 per share. I discussed how options will be easier to execute in my July 7 Barchart article, “Broadcom Looks Cheap Ahead of Its July 15 Stock Split - Shorting AVGO Puts Is a Good Play.”

This article will show why it's now cheaper and easier to do this kind of out-of-the-money (OTM) short put and call play.

Shorting Puts and Calls is Now Easier

For example, in that article, I showed that the July 19 expiration put option chain had a $1,670.00 strike price that could be shorted for a bid price of $38.80. That provided the short seller a 2.30% yield (i.e., $38.80/$1,670), but they would have had to first secure $167,000 in cash with the brokerage firm.

Today, the $167.00 strike price put option expiring this Friday, July 19, has a $1.20 premium on the bid side. That provides the short seller an ample 0.7185% yield (i.e., $1.20/$167.00) in just 5 days.

AVGO puts expiring July 19 - Barchart - As of July 15, 2024

But the investor only has to secure just $16,700 to make $120 in income with one short put contract. That is 10 times easier than before.

The same applies to shorting covered calls (i.e., out-of-the-money calls after first purchasing 100 shares per call shorted). For example, the $176.00 July 19 call now trades for $1.35 on the bid side. That represents a call yield of 0.786% (i.e., $1.35/$171.74) for the covered call investor.

But here again, it's easier to do than before since now an investor can short one covered call after purchasing 100 shares for just $17,181 (i.e., 100 x $171.81). That is 1/10th the amount of money it would have cost before the split.

AVGO Stock Is Still Cheap

In my last Barchart article, I showed how AVGO stock could be worth significantly more at $208.49, or over 21% over today's price. This was based on its strong free cash flow (FCF) and FCF margins.

That is based on a 40% FCF margin estimate on the projected $60.66 billion in revenue for the year ending Oct. 2025, or $24.26 billion in FCF. After using a 2.5% FCF yield valuation metric, this implies the stock will have a $970.4 billion market cap (i.e., $26.24b/0.025 = $970.4b). That is 21.6% over its $797. billion market cap today, or $208.50 (i.e., 1.216 x $171.47) per share.

Analysts tend to agree that the stock is still undervalued. After adjusting for the 10-for-1 stock split, Yahoo! Finance shows an average price target of $197.22 for AVGO stock from 30 analysts. That represents an upside of 14.8% over today's price.

In addition, Barchart says that its survey shows a mean price target of $186.52 for AVGO. Moreover, AnaChart.com, a new sell-side analyst tracking service, shows that the average of 26 analysts' price targets is $186.66. That is 8.7% higher than today.

The bottom line is that both from an FCF yield standpoint and using analysts' price targets AVGO stock still looks cheap. Now that its 10-for-1 stock split has executed it's much easier and cheaper to short OTM puts and calls.

