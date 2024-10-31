Itron reports Q3 EPS $1.84, consensus $1.13

Reports Q3 revenue $615M, consensus $595.97M. “Operational momentum continued during the third quarter and solid execution by our team led to results ahead of expectations.” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s (ITRI) president and CEO. “The market, fueled by growth in energy and water demand, and increasing need to make infrastructure more agile aligns with Itron’s grid edge intelligence platform, uniquely positioning us to help our customers meet or exceed their objectives.”

