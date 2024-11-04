News & Insights

Itron price target raised to $140 from $125 at Seaport Research

November 04, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Itron (ITRI) to $140 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 EPS were up strongly and beat consensus, leading the firm to raise its Q4 earnings estimate, the analyst tells investors. However, the firm is lowering its FY25 EPS and sales estimates, since Seaport now expects initial sales will be low ticket set-up project and metering deployment work.

