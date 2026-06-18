Itron (ITRI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Itron (ITRI) ended the recent trading session at $80.81, demonstrating a +1.96% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and water meter company had lost 2.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.31, indicating a 19.14% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $564.72 million, indicating a 6.93% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.01 per share and a revenue of $2.38 billion, representing changes of -15.71% and +0.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Itron presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Itron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.45, which means Itron is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ITRI's PEG ratio is currently 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Testing Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.