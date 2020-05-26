ITOT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (Symbol: ITOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.44, changing hands as high as $67.80 per share. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITOT's low point in its 52 week range is $48.52 per share, with $76.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.