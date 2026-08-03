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ITOCHU Q1 Earnings Rise

August 03, 2026 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ITOCHU Corp. (8001.T, ITOCF, ITOCY, IOC.F), a Japanese trading company, on Monday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net profit attributable to the company increased to 293.76 billion yen from 283.94 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 42.02 yen versus 40.10 yen last year.

Revenue increased to 3.88 trillion yen from 3.56 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirms full-year 2026 net profit attributable to the company to increase 5.5% from the previous fiscal year to 950 billion yen.

Basic earnings per share are projected to be 136.75 yen for the full year 2026.

ITOCHU closed trading 0.92% lesser at JPY 1,995.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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