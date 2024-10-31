News & Insights

ITmedia Inc. Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2024

October 31, 2024 — 04:24 am EDT

ITmedia Inc. (JP:2148) has released an update.

ITmedia Inc. reported a slight increase in revenue for the first half of 2024, despite facing declines in operating income and net income compared to the previous year. The company managed to maintain a strong equity position with an 84.6% equity ratio. Looking forward, ITmedia Inc. forecasts growth in revenue and net income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

