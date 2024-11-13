iTeos Therapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. ( (ITOS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology therapeutics aimed at enhancing the immune response against cancer, particularly in solid tumors, using monoclonal antibodies and small molecules. In its latest earnings report, iTeos Therapeutics highlighted the strategic progress and financial performance for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported a net loss of $45.4 million for the quarter, reflecting its ongoing investment in research and development, which reached $36.7 million. However, iTeos achieved significant milestones, including a $35 million collaboration revenue from its partnership with GSK and advancement in its clinical trials. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $123.7 million, indicating a strong liquidity position to support its future endeavors. Looking forward, iTeos continues to focus on its strategic collaborations and clinical trials to drive its pipeline forward, aiming to achieve regulatory approvals and eventual commercialization of its product candidates.

