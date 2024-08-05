News & Insights

Markets
ITOS

ITeos Therapeutics Appoints Feltquate As CMO

August 05, 2024 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) announced on Monday the appointment of David Feltquate as chief medical officer.

Feltquate is expected to manage the company's clinical development and regulatory strategies.

He has almost 20 years of experience in immuno-oncology clinical development, translational medicine, and the advancement of diagnostic assays. Before joining iTeos, Feltquate was the chief medical officer at Palleon Pharmaceuticals and held leadership roles at Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.