ITech Minerals Expands Mineral Potential at Reynolds Range

October 23, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

ITech Minerals LTD (AU:ITM) has released an update.

ITech Minerals has announced promising new findings from their Reynolds Range Project, revealing significant gold, silver, and antimony mineralisation. The company’s ongoing exploration has expanded the mineralisation zone to over 6.3km, highlighting the potential for high-value commodities. As a result, ITech is now focusing on geophysical surveys and preparing for drilling at high-priority targets.

