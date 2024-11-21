iTech Minerals and SQM Collaborate on Lithium Project

ITech Minerals LTD (AU:ITM) has released an update.

iTech Minerals Ltd has partnered with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s subsidiary, SQM Australia, to develop the Reynolds Range Lithium Project in Northern Territory. This collaboration brings SQM’s substantial technical and financial resources to the project, with options for SQM to earn up to a 70% interest in the lithium rights through significant investments and exploration milestones. As SQM manages lithium exploration, iTech will concentrate on other mineral opportunities, enhancing the potential value of this promising endeavor.

