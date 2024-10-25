News & Insights

ITC Properties Announces Registrar Change in Hong Kong

October 25, 2024 — 05:19 am EDT

ITC Properties Group Limited (HK:0199) has released an update.

ITC Properties Group Limited is set to change its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective 25 November 2024. The move involves new arrangements for the registration and transfer of shares, as well as the collection of share certificates. This operational update reflects ITC Properties’ continual efforts to streamline its administrative processes for shareholders.

