Italian Exhibition Group Reports Strong Financial Growth

Italian Exhibition Group SpA has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues increasing by 19.8% to €179.4 million and adjusted EBITDA up 32.5% to €42.8 million, compared to the same period in 2023. These results were bolstered by successful events both in Italy and internationally, and the strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Vending Expo S.r.l. The company remains optimistic about its financial forecast for the year, expecting to achieve the upper end of its guidance.

