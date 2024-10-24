News & Insights

Italgas Shows Strong Growth with Strategic Advances

October 24, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Italgas S.p.A. (IT:IG) has released an update.

Italgas reports a robust performance in the first nine months of 2024, with a significant rise in adjusted regulated gas distribution revenues by 11.5% and a 10.9% increase in adjusted EBITDA. The company’s strategic focus on infrastructure development and digitalization is reflected in its enhanced cash flow and environmental efficiency, contributing to a stable credit rating despite recent acquisitions. These results underline Italgas’ commitment to sustainable growth and efficiency in its operations.

