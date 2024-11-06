News & Insights

Itafos Reports Strong Q3 Results and Strategic Moves

November 06, 2024 — 06:44 pm EST

Itafos (TSE:IFOS) has released an update.

Itafos Inc. has reported impressive Q3 2024 results, showcasing a 93% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and a significant rise in net income compared to the previous year. The company also announced successful refinancing of its credit facilities and plans to sell its Araxá project, which will enhance financial flexibility and unlock asset value.

