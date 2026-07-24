Is It Too Late to Buy Bitcoin?

Key Points

Bitcoin trades around $65,000 today, down from its $125,000 peak in October 2025.

It has fallen 50% or more multiple times and recovered to new highs each time.

A small Bitcoin allocation can make sense in a diversified portfolio if you can stomach the volatility.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

It's July 24. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading at approximately $65,000 per coin. That's up from $58,600 at the end of June, but also down from an all-time high of $124,773 in October 2025.

So the question isn't whether you missed the top; you did. The question is whether the asset still has room to run. Will Bitcoin ever reach new peaks again?

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The case for "too late"

If you were hoping to turn $500 into a beach house in the Hamptons, you're definitely too late. That window closed somewhere around 2013. Measuring returns in tens of thousands of percent is reserved for very early Bitcoin adopters. Even in this deep dip, Bitcoin has a $1.3 trillion market cap. The math for life-changing gains on small investments just doesn't work anymore.

But here's the thing: Bitcoin keeps making people feel late, and then it keeps going up. Not in a straight line; the 50% drawdowns are practically a feature at this point. The long-term trajectory has still been remarkably consistent for a newfangled asset that gets declared dead every couple of years.

The April 2024 halving pushed Bitcoin's supply inflation rate below gold's. That's not empty marketing. It's math baked into the protocol from the start, in Satoshi Nakamoto's famous white paper. New Bitcoin gets harder to produce on a fixed schedule, and there will never be more than 21 million coins. That's a hard cap on the supply side.

Meanwhile, ETFs now hold about 6% of all Bitcoin, and institutional investors keep finding reasons to include Bitcoin in their portfolios. So the demand is rising. And you know what happens when an asset with a limited supply is in high demand? Yep, prices tend to go up.

Bitcoin's $1.3 trillion market cap sounds enormous until you compare it to gold's $28 trillion or global real estate's $625 trillion. If Bitcoin captures even a small slice of those traditional stores of value, current prices will look modest in hindsight.

For instance, Bitcoin peaked at $67,600 near the end of 2021. It fell all the way back to $15,700 over the next two years as the crypto winter met a global inflation crisis. And you already know the next peak, just short of $125,000.

Past chart squiggles are no guarantee of future results, but Bitcoin has a history of bouncing back from deep drawdowns.

So, should you buy Bitcoin or not?

The honest answer is that it's too late to get rich quick with Bitcoin. However, it's not too late to own a digital asset with genuine scarcity, growing institutional legitimacy, and a 17-year track record of surviving every imaginable attack. The new kid on the block is almost old enough to vote.

Position sizing matters more than timing here. A small allocation -- something you can hold through 50% drawdowns without panic-selling -- makes more sense than trying to nail the perfect entry.

New investors aren't early to the Bitcoin story anymore. But "not early" isn't the same as "too late." Some exposure to Bitcoin makes sense in most portfolios, as long as you season your position to suit your taste for risk and volatility.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.