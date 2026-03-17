Is It Time to Buy Adobe Stock?

Key Points

Adobe's shares continued to plunge after earnings giving the stock a great value.

The market thinks Adobe's growth days are done, but that may not be the case given recent results.

This isn't a "no-brainer" stock buy, but it's an attractive valuation for investors.

10 stocks we like better than Adobe ›

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) continue to plunge in 2026 as the company grapples with potential disruption and now a change at CEO. But the valuation has become compelling and could be a great opportunity for investors to bet on the market's sentiment changing around the stock.

In this video, I show why the valuation and buybacks may be the best reason to be bullish on Adobe stock today and why there's one big questions investors should be asking.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 14, 2026. The video was published on March 17, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe and Alphabet. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.