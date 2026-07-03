Is ISSC Building a One-Stop Cockpit Modernization Platform?

Innovative Solutions and Support ISSC is broadening its role in the aviation industry by evolving from a specialist in avionics into a provider of end-to-end cockpit solutions.



This transformation has been accelerated by the acquisitions of Honeywell's autopilot product portfolio and the Moog S-TEC Model 3100 autopilot business. These additions significantly strengthen ISSC's technology offering, allowing the company to integrate certified autopilot systems with its existing portfolio of cockpit displays, flight management systems, and autothrottles.



The expanded portfolio also positions ISSC to capitalize on the growing demand for aircraft modernization. Many commercial airlines, cargo carriers, business aircraft operators, and defense customers are extending the service life of existing fleets through avionics upgrades instead of purchasing new aircraft, driven by elevated replacement costs and ongoing supply-chain challenges. With a broader suite of products, including flight displays, autopilots, engine monitoring systems, electrical power solutions, and flight management technologies, ISSC is better equipped to participate in larger retrofit programs while offering customers a streamlined upgrade process.



ISSC manages the entire product lifecycle internally, from engineering and manufacturing to testing, certification, and aftermarket support. This approach enables tighter quality control, greater production flexibility, and improved supply-chain management.



Management believes that combining strategic acquisitions with continued in-house innovation will expand ISSC's addressable market across commercial, business, military, and special mission aircraft. As fleet modernization remains a priority throughout the aviation industry, the company's enhanced product portfolio could support larger contract wins, deeper customer relationships, and a growing stream of aftermarket revenues.

Aerospace Companies Benefiting From Fleet Modernization

Other aerospace companies that are benefiting from increased investment in avionics upgrades and aircraft modernization are:



Astronics ATRO provides aircraft power systems, connectivity solutions, cabin electronics, and retrofit technologies for commercial and military platforms.



RTX Corporation RTX, through its Collins Aerospace business, offers a broad range of integrated avionics, flight management systems, cockpit displays, and other advanced technologies that support fleet modernization initiatives across global aviation.

ISSC Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings per share indicates an increase of 4.82% year over year.



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ISSC Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, ISSC’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 3.36X, a discount to the industry’s average of 13.54X.



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ISSC Stock’s Price Performance

In the past month, shares of the company have risen 8.8% compared with the industry’s 4.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ISSC’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.