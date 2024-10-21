ISS issues recommendation in support of Territorial/Hope Bancorp combination

Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has reissued its report assessing Territorial’s proposed merger with Hope Bancorp (HOPE). In its report, ISS recommends that Territorial shareholders vote “FOR” the Company’s pending merger with Hope Bancorp at the Special Meeting on November 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Hawai’i Time. The Territorial Board of Directors also unanimously recommends that all Territorial shareholders vote “FOR” the Hope Bancorp agreement.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TBNK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.