ISS issues recommendation in support of Territorial/Hope Bancorp combination

October 21, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has reissued its report assessing Territorial’s proposed merger with Hope Bancorp (HOPE). In its report, ISS recommends that Territorial shareholders vote “FOR” the Company’s pending merger with Hope Bancorp at the Special Meeting on November 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Hawai’i Time. The Territorial Board of Directors also unanimously recommends that all Territorial shareholders vote “FOR” the Hope Bancorp agreement.

