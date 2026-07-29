ISRA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, ISRA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.22 per share, with $73.5513 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.34.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Further ISRA Research:
- ISRA market cap history
- Institutional Holders of ISRA
- Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
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