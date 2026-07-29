ISRA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the VanEck Israel ETF (Symbol: ISRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.26, changing hands as low as $62.00 per share. VanEck Israel shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISRA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.22 per share, with $73.5513 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Further ISRA Research:

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