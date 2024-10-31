iSpecimen Announces Public Offering to Support Growth

iSpecimen ( (ISPC) ) has issued an announcement.

iSpecimen Inc. has announced a public offering of approximately $5 million in common stock and pre-funded warrants, with plans to use the proceeds for debt repayment, potential acquisitions, and marketing efforts. WestPark Capital is acting as the exclusive placement agent for this offering, which is expected to close by October 31, 2024. This move aims to bolster iSpecimen’s financial position and support its growth strategy in the biospecimen marketplace.

