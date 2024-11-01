ispace, inc. Revamps Management for Global Sales Boost

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.

ispace, inc. has restructured its global management to enhance business development and sales activities. The company aims to strengthen sales capabilities across its global subsidiaries, responding swiftly to regional space exploration demands. Notably, the Chief Revenue Officer position is abolished, with key executives now leading sales efforts directly.

