News & Insights

Stocks

ispace, inc. Revamps Management for Global Sales Boost

November 01, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.

ispace, inc. has restructured its global management to enhance business development and sales activities. The company aims to strengthen sales capabilities across its global subsidiaries, responding swiftly to regional space exploration demands. Notably, the Chief Revenue Officer position is abolished, with key executives now leading sales efforts directly.

For further insights into JP:9348 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.