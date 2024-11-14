ispace and Volta Partner for Lunar Power Solutions

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.

ispace-U.S. and Volta Space Technologies have announced a strategic partnership to develop a ‘Survive the Night’ capability for lunar missions by integrating Volta’s optical laser power technologies with ispace’s transportation and infrastructure expertise. This collaboration aims to enhance energy access and extend mission durations on the Moon, contributing to long-term lunar development. The companies plan to create a commercial solution that supports sustained operations on the lunar surface.

