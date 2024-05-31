ISP Holdings AGM: Unanimous Approval on Key Resolutions

ISP Holdings Limited (HK:2340) has released an update.

ISP Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with shareholders unanimously passing all proposed resolutions. Notable resolutions included the re-election of independent non-executive directors, the reappointment of BDO Limited as the company auditor, and the approval of general mandates for the issuance and repurchase of shares. The voting process was overseen by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the results.

