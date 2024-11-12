News & Insights

ISOTeam Ltd Holds Meeting on Capital Reduction

ISOTeam Ltd (SG:5WF) has released an update.

ISOTeam Ltd held an Extraordinary General Meeting to discuss a proposed capital reduction plan requiring a three-fourths majority vote. Shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions before the vote, with the company ensuring a transparent polling process managed by appointed agents. The meeting highlighted the company’s strategic financial adjustments aimed at strengthening shareholder value.

