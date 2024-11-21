Island Pharmaceuticals Secures R&D Tax Refund Boost

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.
Island Pharmaceuticals has received an $865,230 refund under Australia’s R&D Tax Incentive, which has allowed them to repay a loan from Radium Capital. This funding comes as the company advances its clinical programs, including the promising ISLA-101 nearing a Phase 2a data readout, and explores new assets like galidesivir.
