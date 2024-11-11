Island Pharmaceuticals Engages Investors in Exciting Drug Trials

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd is actively engaging investors through a roadshow to update them on its promising antiviral drug developments, including the Phase 2a/b trial of ISLA-101 for dengue fever. The company is also exploring potential opportunities with its second asset, Galidesivir, signaling a dynamic phase with significant milestones ahead.

