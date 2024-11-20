Island Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Change

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd announces the departure of Dr. Paul MacLeman as a director, effective November 19, 2024. Dr. MacLeman held a notable interest in the company, including 118,625 shares and options set to expire in March 2025. This change in leadership may influence market perceptions and investor sentiment towards Island Pharmaceuticals.

