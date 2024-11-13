Ishihara Chemical Reports Financial Corrections and Profit Increase

Ishihara Chemical Company,Ltd. (JP:4462) has released an update.

Ishihara Chemical Company has announced corrections to its financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, initially released on October 31, 2024. The corrections pertain to the reporting of treasury shares, which were initially stated on a trade date basis rather than a delivery date basis. Despite these corrections, the company reported a 19.9% increase in net sales and a 67.2% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year.

