iShares MSCI ACWI ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 401.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI) shows an impressive 401.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), which makes up 8.43% of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,637,724,528 worth of CDW, making it the #224 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CDW:
CDW — last trade: $217.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2024
|Christine A. Leahy
|See Remarks
|1,200
|$216.15
|$259,380
|08/01/2024
|Albert Joseph Miralles Jr.
|See Remarks
|1,050
|$216.62
|$227,449
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), the #584 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $95,819,548 worth of MGM, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MGM is detailed in the table below:
MGM — last trade: $39.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2024
|Paul J. Salem
|Director
|147,500
|$33.80
|$4,986,090
|08/05/2024
|William Hornbuckle
|CEO AND PRESIDENT
|58,900
|$33.73
|$1,986,444
|08/05/2024
|Jonathan S. Halkyard
|CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|10,000
|$34.00
|$340,000
