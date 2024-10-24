iShares MSCI ACWI ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 401.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI) shows an impressive 401.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), which makes up 8.43% of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,637,724,528 worth of CDW, making it the #224 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CDW:

CDW — last trade: $217.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/01/2024 Christine A. Leahy See Remarks 1,200 $216.15 $259,380 08/01/2024 Albert Joseph Miralles Jr. See Remarks 1,050 $216.62 $227,449

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), the #584 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $95,819,548 worth of MGM, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MGM is detailed in the table below:

MGM — last trade: $39.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2024 Paul J. Salem Director 147,500 $33.80 $4,986,090 08/05/2024 William Hornbuckle CEO AND PRESIDENT 58,900 $33.73 $1,986,444 08/05/2024 Jonathan S. Halkyard CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 10,000 $34.00 $340,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Best High Dividend Stocks

 HON Average Annual Return

 Funds Holding IHAK



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.