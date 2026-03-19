iShares CMBS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CMBS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares CMBS ETF (Symbol: CMBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.96, changing hands as low as $48.80 per share. iShares CMBS shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $47.45 per share, with $50.0899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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