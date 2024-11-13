Isetan Mitsukoshi Unveils Ambitious Growth Strategy

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings (JP:3099) has released an update.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings has announced its new Medium-Term Management Plan for 2025 to 2030, aiming to transform its business model and achieve significant financial growth. The company plans to focus on urban community development and personalized customer engagement, targeting an operating income of over 100 billion yen by 2030. This strategic plan builds on the success of its current management plan, which saw record profits in 2023.

For further insights into JP:3099 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.