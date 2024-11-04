ISDN Holdings Reports October Equity Movements

ISDN Holdings Limited (SG:I07) has released an update.

ISDN Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has submitted its monthly equity issuer return to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited for October 2024. Notably, the company operates under the Singapore Companies Act, which means it does not have an authorised share capital and its shares lack a par value. This regulatory detail highlights the unique financial structure of Singaporean companies.

