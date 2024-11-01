ISDN Holdings Partners with Dafang to Revolutionize Construction

ISDN Holdings Limited (SG:I07) has released an update.

ISDN Holdings Limited has secured an exclusive deal through its subsidiary, Servo Dynamics, to distribute Dafang’s cutting-edge construction robots in Singapore and Malaysia. These robots, which significantly reduce labor costs and material waste, align with the Housing and Development Board’s vision for increased automation in construction. The partnership also includes a training initiative to equip users with skills in robotic operations, paving the way for greater efficiency in the construction industry.

