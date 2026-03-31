ISCG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: ISCG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.56, changing hands as high as $54.87 per share. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISCG's low point in its 52 week range is $38.7335 per share, with $60.1919 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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