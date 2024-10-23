News & Insights

ISCC Fintech Sells NPL Portfolio in Strategic Move

October 23, 2024 — 12:48 pm EDT

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (IT:ISC) has released an update.

ISCC Fintech has approved the sale of a non-performing loan (NPL) portfolio valued at approximately 3.9 million euros to a major Italian financial operator. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to optimize and divest valued portfolios, highlighting its ability to achieve strategic objectives effectively. The transaction was facilitated by the MyNpl.it platform and is expected to be finalized following due diligence.

