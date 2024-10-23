ISCC Fintech Sells NPL Portfolio in Strategic Move

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (IT:ISC) has released an update.

ISCC Fintech has approved the sale of a non-performing loan (NPL) portfolio valued at approximately 3.9 million euros to a major Italian financial operator. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to optimize and divest valued portfolios, highlighting its ability to achieve strategic objectives effectively. The transaction was facilitated by the MyNpl.it platform and is expected to be finalized following due diligence.

For further insights into IT:ISC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.