ISCC Fintech to Join Financial Gala in Milan

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (IT:ISC) has released an update.

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (ISCC Fintech) is set to participate in the Financial Gala event organized by Integrae SIM on November 18, 2024, in Milan. This event aims to foster connections between the financial sector and small to medium-sized enterprises, offering ISCC Fintech a platform to engage with the investor community. The company specializes in purchasing and managing non-performing loan portfolios and is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan.

For further insights into IT:ISC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.