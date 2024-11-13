News & Insights

Stocks

ISCC Fintech to Join Financial Gala in Milan

November 13, 2024 — 10:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (IT:ISC) has released an update.

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (ISCC Fintech) is set to participate in the Financial Gala event organized by Integrae SIM on November 18, 2024, in Milan. This event aims to foster connections between the financial sector and small to medium-sized enterprises, offering ISCC Fintech a platform to engage with the investor community. The company specializes in purchasing and managing non-performing loan portfolios and is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan.

For further insights into IT:ISC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.