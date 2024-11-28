News & Insights

Stocks

ISC Wins Liechtenstein Contract for Digital Registry

November 28, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Information Services Corporation has secured a contract with the Principality of Liechtenstein to deliver a digital commercial registry system valued at approximately CA$10 million over five years. This project, powered by ISC’s RegSys platform, aims to enhance efficiency and accessibility for businesses through streamlined digital services. The deal marks another milestone in ISC’s global expansion of innovative registry solutions.

For further insights into TSE:ISV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.