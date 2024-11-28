ISC Wins Liechtenstein Contract for Digital Registry

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has released an update.

Information Services Corporation has secured a contract with the Principality of Liechtenstein to deliver a digital commercial registry system valued at approximately CA$10 million over five years. This project, powered by ISC’s RegSys platform, aims to enhance efficiency and accessibility for businesses through streamlined digital services. The deal marks another milestone in ISC’s global expansion of innovative registry solutions.

