ISC Announces Quarterly Dividend and Growth Focus

November 05, 2024 — 08:06 pm EST

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has released an update.

Information Services Corporation (ISC) has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per Class A Limited Voting Share, payable to shareholders on January 15, 2025. This dividend is eligible for the enhanced dividend tax credit for Canadian residents. ISC continues to provide value through its registry and information management services while focusing on core business sustainability and growth opportunities.

