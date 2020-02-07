Is Tesla's Drive Supported?

In this video I will discuss the reasons behind the Tesla TSLA rally and whether the fundamentals support the stock’s new valuation. Tesla’s rally is very reminiscent of bitcoin’s surge at the end of 2017 into 2018, but will it exhibit the same fall. Take a look at my recent article for more detail: Tesla, Tesla, Tesla: Where Does The Rally End?

