Is Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Sempra (NYSE:SRE) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Sempra's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Sempra had US$25.2b in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$873.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$24.4b.

How Strong Is Sempra's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SRE Debt to Equity History December 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sempra had liabilities of US$12.9b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$32.9b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$873.0m and US$2.01b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$43.0b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$41.3b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Sempra has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6 which suggests a meaningful debt load. However, its interest coverage of 2.7 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Even more troubling is the fact that Sempra actually let its EBIT decrease by 5.8% over the last year. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sempra can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Sempra burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, Sempra's net debt to EBITDA left us tentative about the stock, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. And furthermore, its level of total liabilities also fails to instill confidence. It's also worth noting that Sempra is in the Integrated Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. We're quite clear that we consider Sempra to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. So we're almost as wary of this stock as a hungry kitten is about falling into its owner's fish pond: once bitten, twice shy, as they say. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Sempra has 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

